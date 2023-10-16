Kvaratskhelia spoke about his successes in the national team
Kvaratskhelia spoke about his successes in the national team
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Georgia's striker, expressed his emotions after scoring a goal in the 2024 European Championship qualifying match against Cyprus with a score of 4:0.
He emphasized that playing for his native country always brings special satisfaction.
“It’s especially joyful when you score a goal and can celebrate it with the fans. I promise to delight my fans both at national and club level,” he said.
He also expressed his gratitude to the fans for their support despite the poor results in September. They came to the stadium to support the team and believe in it. Kvaratskhelia assured that they will always do everything possible to justify the trust of the fans.
