Kvaratskhelia helped the Georgian national team defeat Cyprus

Today, in the eighth round of the qualification for the European Championship, the underdogs of Group A, the national teams of Georgia and Cyprus, faced off.

In the first half, there was an equal battle on the field, but neither team managed to open the scoring. In the very beginning of the second half, the hosts took the lead. The goal was scored by the midfielder from the Austrian team Sturm Graz, Otar Kiteishvili. A few minutes later, the leader of the Georgian team, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, also scored a goal. On the 82nd minute, Levan Shengelia scored another goal into the guests' net. And Mikautadze set the final score on the scoreboard.

With this victory, the Georgian national team secured the fourth place, while Cyprus remains at the bottom of the group with no points. In November, both teams will play against the Spanish national team, and the Georgian team will have another match against the Scots.

Euro 2024 Qualification. Eighth Round. Group A

Georgia — Cyprus — 4:0

Goals: 1:0 — Kiteishvili 46, 2:0 — Kvaratskhelia 58, 3:0 - Shengelia 82, 4:0 - Mikautadze 90+5.