Main News

"Juventus" suffered a humiliating defeat in a Serie A match

Football news Today, 16:45
Photo: Juventus Twitter / Unknown

In the 36th round of the Italian Serie A, Juventus suffered a 1-4 defeat to Empoli in an away match.

Francesco Caputo scored a brace for the hosts, while Sebastiano Luperto and Roberto Piccoli also found the net. Federico Chiesa scored the only goal for Juventus.

With this victory, Empoli, with 42 points, climbed to 14th place in the Serie A standings. Juventus, with 59 points, remained in 7th place.

Empoli - Juventus - 4-1 (2-0)
Goals: Caputo 18' (penalty) - 1-0, Luperto 21' - 2-0, Caputo 47' - 3-0, Chiesa 85' - 3-1, Piccoli 90' - 4-1

Empoli: Vicario, Ebuehi, Luperto, Ismajli, Parisi, Akpa Akpro (Stojanovic 88'), Grassi, Bandinelli (Haas 68'), Faccini (Henderson 79'), Cambiaso (Pjaca 79'), Caputo (Piccoli 88').

Juventus: Szczesny, Barbieri (Chiesa 46'), Alex Sandro (Rugani 63'), Bremner, Gatti, Kostic, Rabiot, Locatelli (Di Maria 59'), Miretti (Paredes 46'), Milik (Kin 58'), Vlahovic.

Don't miss: Juventus drops points in Serie A again: details of the punishment.

Evseeva Zhanna
Related teams and leagues
Empoli Juventus Serie A Italy
Popular news
Neymar could move to Manchester United
Juventus dropped points again in Serie A: details of the punishment
Matic saved Roma from defeat in their home Serie A match
PSG secured an important victory in Ligue 1 and moved closer to the title
"Real" lost to "Valencia" in an away match of La Liga
Borussia Dortmund achieved a crucial victory in a Bundesliga match
More news
