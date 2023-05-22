Juventus dropped points again in Serie A: details of the punishment
Football news Today, 15:30
Juventus
The Appeals Court of the Italian Football Federation has deducted 10 points from Juventus in the Serie A, as reported by journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on his Twitter account.
This punishment was imposed on the club for fictitious capital increase. Juventus has the option to appeal the decision.
It is worth noting that in January, Juventus had already been deducted 15 points for the same violation, but the club managed to appeal the decision and had the points reinstated.
As a result, Juventus now has 59 points. The club currently sits in seventh place and is out of the European competition zone.
