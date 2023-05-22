Matic saved Roma from defeat in their home Serie A match

In the 36th round of the Italian Serie A, Roma played a draw against Salernitana with a score of 2-2 at their home stadium.

Antonio Candreva opened the scoring in the 12th minute, but Stefano El Shaarawy restored the balance early in the second half. In the 54th minute, Boulaye Dia put the visitors ahead. In the final moments of the match, Nemanja Matic saved Roma from defeat.

With 60 points, Roma currently occupies the 7th position in the Serie A standings, while Salernitana is in 15th place with 39 points.

Roma - Salernitana - 2:2 (0:1)

Goals: Candreva, 12 - 0:1, El Shaarawy, 47 - 1:1, Dia, 54 - 1:2, Matic, 83 - 2:2

Roma: Patricio, Smalling, Roger (Llorente, 46), Bove, Zalewski, Wijnaldum (Abraham, 67), Camara (Cristante, 74), Solbakken (Pellegrini, 46), Belotti, Tahirovic (Matic, 46), El Shaarawy.

Salernitana: Ochoa, Djourou (Lovato, 71), Daniluk, Pirola (Trost-Ekong, 78), Bradaric, Castagnos (Mazzocchi, 59), Candreva (Bouteha, 78), Kulibali, Bohinen (Vilhena, 71), Pentek, Dia.

