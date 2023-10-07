Juventus is stronger than Torino, and Milik scores in his second consecutive match

Today, in the eighth round of the Italian Serie A, Juventus hosted Torino in the Turin derby.

The favorites were considered to be Max Allegri's team, but in the first half, both teams played cautiously. Besides Moise Kean's disallowed goal due to offside, there wasn't much to highlight. The teams went into halftime with a tied score and minimal goal-scoring opportunities.

The second half started much more interestingly. In the 47th minute, Federico Gatti opened the scoring, and 15 minutes later, the hosts doubled their lead. Arkadiusz Milik, who came on as a substitute, scored with a header following a corner kick - making it 2-0. After that, Juventus confidently saw the match through to victory, preventing Torino from scoring even a single goal.

Juventus 2 - 0 Torino

Goals: 1-0 - Gatti 47', 2-0 - Milik 62'.

Thanks to this victory, Juventus moves up to the third position in the Serie A table, while Torino remains in 12th place.