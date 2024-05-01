A move after social media like? A well-known insider has dashed the hopes of Liverpool fans
Eintracht defender Willian Pacho has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent times, with Reds fans' hopes fuelled by the fact that the player has liked a social media post claiming that Arne Slot is his likely manager. But, Fabrizio Romano remains calm.
According to the insider, social media activity in this matter does not affect anything, as Liverpool have not yet identified a priority option to strengthen the defensive centres:
"Also on Liverpool - I wanted to clarify something on Pacho as some fans noticed that he liked my Instagram post about Arne Slot.
To be honest, I wouldn't judge that kind of social media activity when discussing transfers. Liverpool want to sign an important centre-back this summer, but the main target is yet to be decided and the manager will also be involved in the discussions."