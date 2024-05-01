MLB match could not start on time due to insect attack

During the night, another game day unfolded in the most popular baseball league, MLB. However, the match between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers, held in Phoenix, couldn't start on time due to a very specific reason.

The stadium was attacked by a swarm of bees before the game, which decided to settle directly on the protective netting above first base.

I CAN BEE YOUR HERO BABY. pic.twitter.com/1wkMHbdc5u — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 1, 2024

The Diamondbacks had to enlist the help of beekeeper Matt Hilton, who removed the swarm from the netting, allowing the teams to begin the game. As a gesture of gratitude, the club allowed Hilton to make the symbolic first pitch in the match.

BEE MAN FOR MVP!!!🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/RjVpIwX7CZ — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) May 1, 2024

As a result, the match ended with a 4-3 victory for the hosts. Arizona currently holds 12th place in the National League after 31 matches, while Los Angeles occupies the fifth position.