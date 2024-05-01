Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Predicted line-ups and latest news

Today, on May 1st, Borussia Dortmund will play against PSG in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final. DailySports has prepared the latest news on the match, as well as the estimated lineups for both teams.

It's been 11 years since Borussia Dortmund's fans eagerly awaited their team's appearance in the Champions League semi-finals. Back then, under Jurgen Klopp's management, the team defeated Real Madrid and reached the final, where they eventually lost to Bayern Munich 1-2. Interestingly, both that year and this one, the decisive match was held at the legendary Wembley Stadium.

In fact, Borussia Dortmund is only continuing its fight in the Champions League. Their recent defeat to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga practically dashed their hopes of finishing in the top 4. However, due to the successful performances of German teams in European competitions this season, the Bundesliga will have the right to delegate 5 teams to the next Champions League edition, instead of the usual 4.

During the match against Leipzig, central defender Mats Hummels sustained a minor injury, but he participated in yesterday's training session, and it's expected that the club's veteran will start today's game.

The participation of forward Donyell Malen is questionable as he has missed recent matches due to a thigh injury. Although he has resumed training, he is not ready to start from the first minute. The same goes for forward Sebastian Haller.

Left-back Remy Bensebaini will definitely miss the match due to a knee injury that has ended his season.

PSG officially won their 12th French championship title over the weekend. They could have sealed the deal in their match against Gavre, but they drew 3-3. However, the next day, Monaco lost to Lyon (2-3) and lost any theoretical chance of catching up with PSG.

In recent Ligue 1 matches, Luis Enrique has been actively rotating players, allowing the team to avoid injuries to key players. PSG may field their strongest lineup against Borussia Dortmund.

Here's what the coaches said before the match

Edin Terzic

“In the group stage, we saw a significantly different game against Paris in our stadium. It was a very open match in which we were a bit closer to winning. Paris are currently at their peak and we have to top the performance we showed back then. We are confident we will show we have improved. I think every opponent aims to stop Kylian Mbappé, but that doesn't always work. We have to prepare for everything”.

Luis Enrique

"There's one month left before the end of the season and we can still win all four competitions; we must manage our emotions well and we must not see pressure as a threat. It is a beautiful thing to enjoy a special match in a unique stadium in Europe and to have the opportunity to reach the final for our supporters. It's going to be a very good show! There could be a lot of goals."

Predicted Borussia Dortmund line-up

Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Füllkrug

Predicted PSG line-up

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernández, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola

Kick-off is at 21:00 Central European Time.