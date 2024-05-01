Milan are in no rush to extend the contract of a player who is being tracked by Bayern Munich

It is the fourth time this season that Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has travelled to the club's infirmary, and this has left the rossoneri wondering about the goalkeeper's future at the San Siro.

We previously reported that the club and the player could not reach a consensus in talks over a new deal, but a new report from Sky Sports Italia suggests that Milan are not rushing into a contract just yet and are assessing the situation.

The club believe that Maignan's understudy Marco Sportiello is quite a worthy replacement for the Frenchman, and in the matches when the 31-year-old Italian has appeared on the pitch, he has been one of the best players.

Therefore, as previously reported, if the club offices receive a good offer for Maignan, the Rossoneri will seriously consider it.

The 28-year-old Frenchman has already missed six Milan matches this season due to injuries of various nature.