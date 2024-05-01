RU RU
Sevilla ready to sign 'Qatari Ronaldinho' but there are complications

Sevilla ready to sign 'Qatari Ronaldinho' but there are complications

Football news Today, 04:48
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Sevilla ready to sign 'Qatari Ronaldinho' but there are complications

At the age of 27, one of the main, if not the main star of Qatari football, Akram Afif, who once unsuccessfully conquered the Spanish championship, may make a second attempt to establish himself in La Liga.

Marca believe that several Premier League clubs as well as Spanish Sevilla are interested in signing the "Qatari Ronaldinho", but complications may be caused by the fact that Afif is not a citizen of an EU country, as well as his high salary.

The first nuance is quite solvable, as well as the second, as the 27-year-old winger is willing to take a pay cut in order to play in Europe again.

He is just a pupil of the academies of Sevilla and Villarreal, and the "yellow submarine" belonged to the "yellow submarine" until 2020, although he mostly played on loan at Sporting Gijon and Belgian Eupen.

This season, the winger has scored 26 goals and given 12 assists in 27 games for Qatar's Al Sadd, for whom he is currently playing.

