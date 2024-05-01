English club ready to steal Bologna manager from Juventus

Earlier, there were reports circulating in the information space that the transfer of Bologna head coach Thiago Motta to Juventus is a matter of time, but as it turned out, it is too early to put an end to the matter.

As reported by Tuttosport, in Turin have not yet made a final decision on whether to invite the specialist to them, as the future of the current manager of the "zebras" Massimilano Allegri has not yet been decided. And this uncertainty is ready to take advantage of the English club.

Chelsea are disappointed with the work of Mauricio Pochettino, which resulted in poor results of the team, and it is in Motta "pensioners" see his replacement. However, interest in the specialist is also shown by Milan, which earlier rejected the candidacy of Julen Lopetegui.

Earlier it was reported that Juventus reached an agreement in principle on the employment of the specialist, although there is a possibility that the Italian coach will refuse all offers and continue to work with Bologna.