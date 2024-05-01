Bayern president confirms talks with Rangnick

The current head coach of the Austrian national team, Ralph Rangnick, is highly likely to take over Bayern Munich next summer.

Following numerous reports from various media outlets, the fact of negotiations with Rangnick was confirmed by Bayern's president, Herbert Hainer.

“We are in good talks with Ralf Rangnick”, Hainer stated in a Sky Sports commentary after the match against Real Madrid (2-2).

It is expected that Rangnick will sign a contract with Bayern until the summer of 2027 and will have an influence on the club's transfer policy. Bayern will pay the Austrian Football Association 3 million euros for his signing.

The current head coach of Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel, will officially leave the team after the season, regardless of the results in the Champions League.

It is worth noting that Bayern has already lost its chances of winning the Bundesliga this season. The German champions for the first time in history are Bayer Leverkusen.