Juventus is ready to make an offer to Shakhtar for Sudakov

Today, 12:58
Juventus is seriously considering the acquisition of the talented midfielder from Shakhtar Donetsk and the Ukrainian national team, Georgiy Sudakov. This information is reported by Sky Sports Italia.

According to the source, Juventus has a strong interest in the midfielder. The club even sent a scout to the Antwerp vs. Shakhtar match in the Champions League to observe the player in person.

It is noted that in January, Juventus will be prepared to make an offer. This will be a lease with an option or possible obligation to buy. If an agreement with Shakhtar cannot be reached during the winter transfer window, Juventus will attempt to complete a full transfer for the player in the summer transfer window.

We recently reported that the footballer is of interest to several teams in the English Premier League.

Georgiy Sudakov is a product of Shakhtar's youth system. The 21-year-old midfielder is entering his fourth season with the team. During this time, he has participated in 75 matches, scoring 12 goals and providing 11 assists. Sudakov is also a member of the Ukrainian national team.

Let's recall that yesterday, Sudakov helped the Ukrainian national team defeat the North Macedonian team.

By the way, Transfermarkt values the midfielder at 15 million euros.

