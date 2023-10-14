Ukraine defeated Macedonia, while Northern Ireland had no trouble against San Marino

The Ukrainian national team achieved a victory over the North Macedonian national team. The first goal was scored by Shakhtar midfielder Georgiy Sudakov. And just before the final whistle, Alexander Karavaev settled any questions about the winner of this match. Thanks to this victory, the Ukrainians keep their chances alive for the second position in the group and qualification for the UEFA Euro.

In another completed match, Northern Ireland confidently secured three points against San Marino. The goal and an assist came from QPR striker Paul Smyth.

Euro 2024 Qualification. Matchday Seven. Group C

Ukraine - North Macedonia - 2:0

Goals: 1:0 - Sudakov 30, 2:0 - Karavaev 90+5.

Euro 2024 Qualification. Matchday Seven. Group H

Northern Ireland - San Marino - 3:0

Goals: 1:0 - Smith 5, 2:0 - Magennis 11, 3:0 - McMenamin 81.

🇺🇦 Ukraine have now won their last 5 matches against North Macedonia 💪#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/wRCfhQdT4i — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) October 14, 2023