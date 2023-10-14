RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Top Premier League clubs entered the fight for Ukrainian talent

Top Premier League clubs entered the fight for Ukrainian talent

Football news Today, 07:21
Top Premier League clubs entered the fight for Ukrainian talent

Arsenal and Manchester City have joined the race against Juventus for the signature of Georgiy Sudakov, the defender from Shakhtar Donetsk and the Ukrainian national team.

TEAMtalk reports that the London and Manchester clubs are ready to compete with Juventus for the right to sign the midfielder, and currently, the Gunners are closest to making the transfer happen.

Scouts from both clubs were present at Shakhtar's recent match against Antwerp, keeping a close watch on Sudakov. Arsenal has been monitoring the defender since their pursuit of another Shakhtar player, Mikhail Mudrik. However, it is believed that Manchester City is also impressed with his play, and the attacking midfielder may become a target for the Citizens.

The Italian club sees the Ukrainian as a replacement for Paul Pogba, who twice failed doping tests earlier this year. Juventus had plans to sign the player during the winter transfer window.

Of course, the giants of European football are not the only ones interested in acquiring Sudakov. Brighton is also aware of the Ukrainian player's talents, as Roberto De Zerbi worked with him at Shakhtar. The source further reports that two Portuguese clubs are also considering the possibility of signing the Ukrainian.

