Juventus has made an important decision on Pogba
Juventus Turin midfielder Paul Pogba may not look for a new club for next season.
As writes Calciomercato, the management of the Italian team does not plan to put the player on transfer.
The club bosses have agreed to give him another chance.
This season, Paul managed to play only six matches in the Italian championship because of an injury.
