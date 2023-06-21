Juventus buy Polish striker for six million euros

The press service of Turin's Juventus announced on their official website the redemption of the transfer of striker Arkadiusz Milik from Marseille and the Polish national team.

The Italian club paid €6.3 million for the player. This amount could increase by an additional €1.1 million through bonuses.

29-year-old Milik has been playing for Juventus on loan since the summer of 2022. In the current season, he has played 39 matches in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing one assist. He has previously played for Górnik Zabrze, Bayer Leverkusen, Augsburg, Ajax, and Napoli. He has represented the Polish national team in 69 matches, scoring 17 goals and providing 17 assists.