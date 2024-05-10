"They're the same sh*t." Borussia Dortmund defender rude about the final

The tension ahead of the UEFA Champions League final for the 2023/24 season, which is still more than two weeks away, is escalating.

An excerpt from an interview with Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson has surfaced after their victory over PSG, in which he expressed himself rather harshly about their upcoming opponent.

"Real or Bayern in final? I don’t care. They’re the same sh*t”, said the Norwegian footballer.

To recap, Borussia Dortmund defeated PSG twice in the semi-finals with a score of 1-0. Their opponent in the final will be Real Madrid, who secured a victory over Bayern Munich with a 2-1 win in Madrid after a 2-2 draw in Munich.

The Champions League final will take place on June 1st at the legendary Wembley Stadium in London.