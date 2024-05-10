Why are Germany not in UEFA Euro Qualifiers?

In exactly 35 days, we'll witness the start of an incredible football event – the UEFA Euro 2024 championship. The top 24 national teams will compete for the title of the best team in Europe.

However, only one of them didn't participate in the qualification rounds – the German national team. Many wonder why. The answer is simple – Euro 2024 will take place in Germany itself, so they qualified as the host nation directly into the final stage of Euro 2024.

This practice was followed in every Euro championship, except the previous one, which was simultaneously held in 12 different countries.

Germany will indeed play in the opening match of Euro 2024 against Scotland. They are also grouped with the national teams of Hungary and Scotland.

To recap, the tournament will be hosted across 10 German cities: Berlin, Munich, Dortmund, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Stuttgart, Koeln, Düsseldorf, and Frankfurt.

Today, UEFA presented the official track for Euro 2024.