Jose Mourinho severely penalized by UEFA

UEFA announced on their official website the punishment for AS Roma's head coach, Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach has been suspended for four European competition matches. This sanction has been imposed on Mourinho for his offensive remarks towards referee Anthony Taylor, who officiated the final match of the UEFA Europa League between Roma and Sevilla (1-1, 1-4 on penalties).

Recall that in the current season, Roma, under Mourinho's guidance, finished in sixth place in the Italian Serie A.