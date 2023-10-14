Italy defeats Malta, Hungary is stronger than Serbia, and other results

Yesterday, the names of the first three teams to secure their spots in the final stage of the UEFA European Championship became known. Following today's matchday, no national team was able to join this group.

The Italian national team achieved a convincing victory over Malta. The job was done in the first half, which ended with a comfortable score for Spalletti's team. Bonaventura and Berardi scored precise shots, and in the middle of the second half, the Sassuolo forward completed a brace. And just before the final whistle, Frattesi scored another goal.

In the final match of the matchday in Group G, an exciting game unfolded between Hungary and Serbia. The match in Budapest ended with the victory of the hosts. Serbia responded to goals by Varga and Sallai with a precise strike by Pavlovic.

In another match, Denmark left no chance for the Kazakhstan national team. Robert Skov scored a brace, and Jonas Wind added another goal. Kazakhstan replied with a goal by Vorogovskiy in the middle of the second half. Adiev's team couldn't manage more than that.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Matchday Seven. Group C

Italy 4:0 Malta

Goals: 1:0 – Bonaventura 23, 2:0 – Berardi 45+1, 3:0 – Berardi 64, 4:0 - Frattesi 90+4.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Matchday Seven. Group G

Hungary 2:1 Serbia

Goals: 1:0 – Varga 20, 1:1 – Pavlovic 33, 2:1 – Sallai 34.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Matchday Seven. Group H

Denmark 3:1 Kazakhstan

Goals: 1:0 – Wind 36, 2:0 – Skov 45+2, 3:0 – Skov 48, 3:1 – Vorogovskiy 58.

Standings provided by Sofascore

