RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Italy defeats Malta, Hungary is stronger than Serbia, and other results

Italy defeats Malta, Hungary is stronger than Serbia, and other results

Football news Today, 16:51
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Italy defeats Malta, Hungary is stronger than Serbia, and other results Photo: twitter.com/azzurri/ Author unknown

Yesterday, the names of the first three teams to secure their spots in the final stage of the UEFA European Championship became known. Following today's matchday, no national team was able to join this group.

The Italian national team achieved a convincing victory over Malta. The job was done in the first half, which ended with a comfortable score for Spalletti's team. Bonaventura and Berardi scored precise shots, and in the middle of the second half, the Sassuolo forward completed a brace. And just before the final whistle, Frattesi scored another goal.

In the final match of the matchday in Group G, an exciting game unfolded between Hungary and Serbia. The match in Budapest ended with the victory of the hosts. Serbia responded to goals by Varga and Sallai with a precise strike by Pavlovic.

In another match, Denmark left no chance for the Kazakhstan national team. Robert Skov scored a brace, and Jonas Wind added another goal. Kazakhstan replied with a goal by Vorogovskiy in the middle of the second half. Adiev's team couldn't manage more than that.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Matchday Seven. Group C

Italy 4:0 Malta

Goals: 1:0 – Bonaventura 23, 2:0 – Berardi 45+1, 3:0 – Berardi 64, 4:0 - Frattesi 90+4.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Matchday Seven. Group G

Hungary 2:1 Serbia

Goals: 1:0 – Varga 20, 1:1 – Pavlovic 33, 2:1 – Sallai 34.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Matchday Seven. Group H

Denmark 3:1 Kazakhstan

Goals: 1:0 – Wind 36, 2:0 – Skov 45+2, 3:0 – Skov 48, 3:1 – Vorogovskiy 58.

Standings provided by Sofascore
Standings provided by Sofascore
Standings provided by Sofascore
Related teams and leagues
Italy Malta Hungary Serbia Denmark Kazakhstan European Championship
Popular news
9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France Football news Yesterday, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France
In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein Football news Yesterday, 16:49 In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein
Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands
Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team Football news Yesterday, 15:56 Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team
Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger Football news Yesterday, 14:40 Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger
Serie A has named the best player in September Football news Yesterday, 14:06 Serie A has named the best player in September
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:06 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 7 Football news Today, 16:51 Italy defeats Malta, Hungary is stronger than Serbia, and other results Football news Today, 16:39 Liverpool and Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on a midfielder from the German Bundesliga Football news Today, 16:00 Players at Bayern Munich are dissatisfied with Thomas Tuchel's communication style with the team Football news Today, 15:30 Amrabat spoke about his move to Manchester United Football news Today, 15:00 Martial rejected a generous offer from a club in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:30 Bellingham, Wirtz, and others are on the list of contenders for the Golden Boy award Football news Today, 14:01 Slovenia defeated Finland, while Lithuania achieved an away victory against Bulgaria Football news Today, 13:30 The Costa Rican national team is using an unconventional method to search for a head coach Football news Today, 12:53 Cristiano Ronaldo will earn 260 million dollars for this season
Sport Predictions
Football Today Mexico vs Ghana prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football Today Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Nagoya Grampus vs Avispa Fukuoka prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Urawa Reds vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Georgia vs Cyprus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Switzerland vs Belarus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Norway vs Spain prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Wales vs Croatia prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Romania vs Andorra prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023