Football news Today, 16:53
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
First qualification winners. France, Belgium and Portugal qualified for Euro 2024 Following the qualification matches for Euro 2024 on Friday, the first teams to advance to the tournament's final stage have been revealed.

Following the qualification matches for Euro 2024 on Friday, the first teams to advance to the tournament's final stage have been revealed.

The French national team triumphed away against the Netherlands with a score of 2-1. This victory marked the sixth for Didier Deschamps' squad in six matches in the current qualification campaign. More importantly, these three points allowed the French to secure their spot in Euro 2024 prematurely.

Simultaneously, Belgium also emerged victorious away from home against Austria. Both teams had the opportunity to qualify for Euro 2024 today, but thanks to a 3-2 victory, it was the Belgians who progressed.

Portugal didn't necessarily need to defeat Slovakia, because Luxembourg dropped points in a parallel match, securing a top-2 spot. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's team didn't rely on the parallel encounter and independently settled all matters by winning 3-2.

It's worth noting that Euro 2024 will take place in Germany, with the German national team automatically securing a place in the final stage.

