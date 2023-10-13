Ronaldo scored a goal in his milestone match for the Portugal national team

In the seventh round of the 2024 European Championship qualification, Portugal hosted Slovakia on their home turf.

This match marked Cristiano Ronaldo's 200th appearance for his national team. On the 29th minute, the leader and captain of the Portuguese team converted a penalty. This was the second goal for Portugal in the game.

Therefore, Ronaldo celebrated a goal in his milestone match. Additionally, this goal marked the 124th for the "Al-Nassr" player for the Portuguese national team. Apart from Ronaldo, only former Iranian national team player Ali Daei has scored over 100 goals for his national team with 109.