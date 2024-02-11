'That was f****ng awesome'. The Qatar forward showed off a card trick while celebrating goal. VIDEO

RU RU NG NG
Yesterday marked the final match of the 2023 Asian Cup, featuring the defending champion and tournament hosts, Qatar, against Jordan.

The match concluded with a 3-1 victory in favor of Qatar, with Al-Sadd's striker Akram Afif securing a hat-trick, all from penalty kicks.

However, beyond the scoreline, the match was notable for Afif's intriguing goal celebration. After opening the scoring in the 22nd minute, the forward momentarily paused, pulled out a card from his sock with his photograph, and engaged in a magic trick. He dashed towards the stands and, right in front of the fans, shook the card, causing the image to change to the letter "S."

Many fans were left immensely impressed by this spectacle. One Reddit user stated that the celebration was one of the best they had seen in a long time, commenting:

"That was freaking cool, hahaha, one of the best celebrations I've seen in a long time."

Another described it as a magical and fun trick:

"That celebration was magical and fun. The best celebration ever."

Yet another user remarked:

"That was freaking painful."

Another user dubbed Afif's celebration as "legendary":

"Imagine scoring a goal in a continental final and accidentally performing a magic trick during your celebration. Legendary stuff."

Afif had an outstanding tournament and played a pivotal role for his national team in the Asian Cup. He scored eight goals and provided three assists. Since his debut in 2015, he has featured in over 100 matches for Qatar.

