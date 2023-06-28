It became known where Messi is vacationing

After a difficult season, Lionel Messi got a well-deserved vacation.

The footballer began his vacation in his native Argentina, and now he is in the Bahamas.

As reported by Goal, the whole Messi family went there.

Interestingly, on one of the beaches, the Argentine met with Christian, the son of the famous Ukrainian footballer Andriy Shevchenko.

As you know, at the end of the season Messi decided not to renew his contract with PSG. He will start the new season at Inter Miami.