Israel advanced to the quarterfinals of the European Youth Championship

В the 3rd match of the group stage of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the Israel national team defeated the Czech Republic national team with a score of 1-0.

The only goal was scored by Omri Gandelman towards the end of the match.

With four points, Israel finished in second place in Group C and advanced to the quarterfinals. Czech Republic, with three points, finished in third place and concluded their tournament campaign.

Israel U21 - Czech Republic U21 - 1:0 (0:0)

Goal: Gandelman, 82 - 1:0

Israel U21: Peretz, Jaber (Hayay, 77), Cohen, Lemkin, Revivo, Gluh, Kartzev (Hofmeister, 76), Gandelman, Azulay (Bilu, 65), Turgeman (Bar, 89), Markovich (Halaili, 65).

Czech Republic U21: Yarosh, Gabriel, Granach, Vitik (Vlcek, 11), Fukala (Seik, 84), Karabec (Danek, 46), Pekh (Valenta, 69), Zhamurek, Kaloch, Kushey (Schultz, 46), Fila.