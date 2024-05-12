MOUZ win ESL Pro League for the second time in a row

The German cybersport organisation MOUZ won the nineteenth season of the prestigious ESL Pro League tournament in the CS2 discipline.

In the decisive match, the "mice" were considered the obvious outsider in the match against the French club Vitality. However, MOUZ sensationally won 3-0 on cards in Best of 5 mode.

MOUZ vs Vitality card results

Inferno - 13:9

Mirage - 13:8

Nuke - 13:5

The German team defeated G2 Esports and Complexity on their way to the finals in the tournament playoffs. Before that, the Mice beat Bad News Kangaroos, GamerLegion and Team Liquid in the group stage. In six matches, MOUZ has only given up two cards to their opponents, taking 13.

Last CS:GO Champions ➡️ First CS2 Champions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jdhetC83Vl — MOUZ (@mousesports) May 12, 2024

MOUZ has been played for in this tournament:

torzsi

xertioN

siuhy

Jimpphat

Brollan

sycrone

Note that MOUZ also won the ESL Pro League last season. This makes it only the third club to win the tournament twice in a row.

The winner earned $170,000 in prize money and a spot at the IEM Cologne 2024 tournament.