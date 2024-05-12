Neuer played his 500th Bundesliga match

In the 33rd round of the German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich faced Wolfsburg. The Munich team achieved a convincing victory (2:0) and maintained their lead over Stuttgart in the race for the second place.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer played the entire match for Munich. According to OptaFranz, this was his 500th appearance in the top division of German football. Of these, he played 344 matches for Bayern Munich and 156 matches for Schalke. Throughout his career, Neuer conceded 423 goals in these 500 matches, keeping a clean sheet on 224 occasions.

Neuer becomes the fourth goalkeeper in Bundesliga history to reach this milestone. Previous holders of this achievement include Oliver Kahn (557 matches for Karlsruhe and Bayern Munich), Aike Immel (534 matches for Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund), and Ulrich Stein (512 matches for Arminia, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Hamburg).