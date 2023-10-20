Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino spoke about the team's transfer plans for the autumn-winter break in the championship.

According to him, the club is showing interest in former Barcelona forward Luis Suarez.

“We are considering an option with Luis and an option without Luis for next season. When the time comes to clarify the situation with Suarez regarding Inter Miami, we will be ready to move in the right direction,” said the Argentine coach.

Previously, the media wrote that the 36-year-old Uruguayan striker does not like his position in the Brazilian Gremio and wants to change the club. In particular, the footballer is ready to leave in December, although he will have another year on his contract.

This season, Suarez is the team's top scorer, scoring 9 goals in 27 matches. and Gremio itself ranks third in the Brazilian Serie A.

If he moves to Inter Miami, Suarez will again play in the same team as Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with whom he played at Barcelona from 2014 to 2020.