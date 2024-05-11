RU RU
Football news Today, 17:04
Alex Olise Dailysports's expert Alex Olise
Two steps to the title. All goals and highlights Fulham vs Manchester City 0:4 Photo: twitter.com/ManCity

Manchester City traveled to London for the 37th round match of the English Premier League, where they faced Fulham at Craven Cottage. The match unfolded with City's overwhelming dominance and ended in a crushing 4-0 victory for Pep Guardiola's team.

The onslaught began in the 13th minute when Gvardiol scored, and before halftime, the visitors missed several more good opportunities to score. In the second half, Phil Foden added another goal, followed by Guardiola completing his brace. The match was sealed by Julián Álvarez, confidently converting a penalty.

Manchester City has now equalled Arsenal in the number of matches played and is ahead of the Gunners by two points. The next match for the Cityzens will be on Tuesday, away against Tottenham Hotspur.

Fulham 0 - 4 Manchester City
Goals: Gvardiol 13', 71', Foden 54', Álvarez 90+7' (penalty)

