VIDEO: The brother of Tyson Fury secured a premature victory via a technical knockout over Korte

The former contender for the heavyweight world championship title, Hughie Fury, who is the first cousin of Tyson Fury, engaged in a bout with German boxer Patrick Korte.

The bout took place in Cardiff, the capital of Wales. The Fury-Korte fight was part of the undercard event, the central event of which would be the world championship bout between Jessica McCaskill and Lauren Price.

The 40-year-old German made an effort, but Fury displayed superior technical prowess and sharpness: he countered with dangerous uppercuts and jabs. In the second round, Korte left himself open and was caught with a cross.

Hughie moved in to finish off his opponent, but the referee halted the fight. As a result, there was a confident victory for the favorite over the veteran underdog.

In his previous bout, in April of this year, Hughie Fury defeated Ukrainian Konstantin Dovbyshchenko by unanimous decision. In October 2021, the Briton emerged victorious against German boxer Christian Hammer.