Main Predictions Cadiz vs Getafe prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Cadiz vs Getafe prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Cadiz vs Getafe prediction Photo: https://www.football-espana.net/ Author unknown
Cadiz Cadiz
LaLiga Spain 12 may 2024, 08:00 Cadiz - Getafe
Spain, Cadiz, Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla
Getafe Getafe
The confrontation between Cadiz and Getafe, which will be held on May 12, will definitely not gather a large audience, but may be interesting to betting fans. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this event.

Cadiz

For Cadiz have already prescribed a place in Segundo, the club is 18th in the championship, the gap from the 17th saving position is 8 points. To save theoretically realistic, although you need to give a phenomenal finish and wait for the failure of competitors. In the last round, the club lost away to Real Madrid with a score of 0:3 without much chance.

Cadiz continued its winless streak to four matches, during this stretch managed to score only one point. Given the form of the team, there is definitely no point in counting on any miracle. Cadiz is just finishing a disappointing season for themselves, the players can draw the attention of representatives of the elite, this may be the main motivation.

Getafe

In the elite, Getafe definitely remains, but at the same time and does not fight for European cups. The club is tenth in the Primera, which can be considered a good result. In the last round lost at home to Athletic Bilbao 0:2, although they spent at least half an hour in the majority, and from the 79th minute the numerical advantage increased to two players to score failed, Greenwood failed to realize a penalty.

The team has no great tournament motivation, however, to stay in the top-10 of La Liga would be nice. A good performance could be a springboard for a better next season.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • In the first round, Getafe scored a 1-0 home win in a face-off, with the hosts scoring the winning goal while playing in the minority.
  • Cadiz plays on their field with mixed success, 4 wins, 5 losses and 8 draws.
  • Getafe won away only twice, with 8 draws and 7 defeats.

Cadiz vs Getafe Prediction

In this pair the hosts are quoted as small favorites, although they meet frankly boring teams, as in the first round, the fate of the meeting can determine one goal scored. A bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals looks logical here.

