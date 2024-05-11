A tattoo to commemorate victory. Bayer organized an unusual promotion for its fans
Football news
Photo: news.zerkalo.io/ Author unknown
Bayer Leverkusen invites its supporters to receive a complimentary tattoo in celebration of their first-ever championship win.
From May 13th to 26th, the German club will host a series of events, including a fan festival, match day against Augsburg, and a gathering at the esports center, where fans can obtain tattoos.
Fans can register online or participate in the promotion with a match ticket. For those unable to attend the events, Bayer offers a 19.04% discount at a tattoo studio in Kerpen, located 36 kilometers from Leverkusen.
In total, Bayer has offered 10 complimentary tattoo designs.
