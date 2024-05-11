RU RU
Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo prediction Photo: https://www.reuters.com/ Author - Aleksandra Szmigiel
Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic
ATP Rome 2024 12 may 2024, 08:00 Novak Djokovic - Alejandro Tabilo
Rome, Foro Italico
Alejandro Tabilo Alejandro Tabilo
Novak Djokovic - Alejandro Tabilo will meet in the third round of the prestigious tournament. Prediction for the match between these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Novak Djokovic

“Nole” is trying to get in shape before the main ground “major”, the age does not allow the Serbian to play at all the top tournaments, but so far he is able to show a high level of tennis. In Monte Carlo, Djokovic reached the semifinals, where he lost in three sets to Ruud.

The athlete started the tournament in Rome with the second round, where he easily beat Corentin Muthe - 6:3, 6:1, after the match, when the Serb was signing autographs, someone threw a water bottle at the tennis player's head, the blow was so strong that the athlete even sat down from the pain. Recall, Djokovic is the first racket of the world, so always in the center of attention.

Alejandro Tabilo

The Chilean is not so well-known to a wide range of fans, although in the world classification he occupies the 32nd line. This season, Tabilo even won two tournaments, although it was a Challenger in France on dirt, and in Auckland the lineup was not impressive. Like many South Americans, the Chilean plays a significant number of matches on the court.

In Rome, Tabilo also started with the second round, where he defeated German Jan Hanfmann 6-3, 7-6. The battle against the legendary Serb is a significant event in the career of the athlete, who will soon be 27 years old.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • Previously, the tennis players have never played each other.
  • This year, Djokovic played 16 matches, winning 12 victories.
  • Only on the ground Tabilo in the current season played 18 games, 12 of them managed to win.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo Prediction

Bookmakers do not expect much intrigue in this pairing, considering Djokovic the unqualified favorite. We believe that Tabilo on his crown cover can provide worthy resistance. Let's bet on a total of more than 18.5 games played.

