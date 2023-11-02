"I don't understand". Bayern is shocked by being eliminated from the Cup by a third division team

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund cannot recover from the Munich club's 1-2 defeat to Saarbrücken in the German Cup.

The meeting took place yesterday and the Munich team were the clear favorites, but the German champion missed a goal in the 90+6th minute and dropped out of the tournament.

After the game, Freund noted that it remains unclear to him how the team could play so badly.

“This is completely unacceptable! I don’t understand how our team could play so poorly in the first half. We lacked courage, speed and aggressiveness. With such a game, Bayern will not be able to compete with serious opponents. This is a huge disappointment...” - Freund is quoted as saying by well-known insider Fabrizio Romano on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Thus, Saarbrücken reached the 1/8 finals of the German Cup, and Bayern is eliminated from the competition at such an early stage, which happens extremely rarely to them.

In the national championship, after nine rounds of the Bundesliga, the Munich team are in second place with 23 points, two points behind the leading Bayer.