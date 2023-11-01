Bayern Munich suffered a surprising defeat in the DFB-Pokal to a team from the third division

In the 1/16 finals of the DFB-Pokal, Bayern Munich traveled for an away match against a team from the 3. Liga, Saarbrücken.

Bayern Munich quickly took the lead in the match. Thomas Müller scored a goal on the 16th minute. Bayern had more possession of the ball, but couldn't double the lead. However, the hosts, Saarbrücken, managed to equalize just before halftime. Patrick Zoundi scored the goal, and the teams went into the break level at 1-1.

After the halftime, Bayern Munich dominated the game. Munich had 13 shots on goal and eight on target, but the hosts held their defense and didn't concede. Then, in the 90+6th minute, Saarbrücken scored a goal to claim a sensational 2-1 victory.

DFB-Pokal. 1/16 finals:

Saarbrücken 2-1 Bayern Munich

Goals: 0-1 - 16 Müller, 1-1 - 45+1 Zoundi, 2-1 - 90+6 Gaus