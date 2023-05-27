Holand made an interesting point about Messi and Ronaldo

Manchester City striker Erling Holand said what qualities he highlights in world soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

According to the Norwegian, he would take the right foot from the Portuguese rather than the left from the Argentine.

Holand noted that he has a pretty good left foot, but he would have preferred to pick Ronaldo's right foot.

The Norwegian has scored 36 goals and given eight assists in 35 games in the current ACL.