Hat-trick of Ukrainian Yaremchuk brought Brugge a devastating victory in the Conference League

In the second leg of the 3rd qualifying round of the Conference League, Belgian club "Brugge" secured a convincing victory over Iceland's "Akureyri" away. The match took place in Reykjavik at the "Laugardalsvöllur" stadium.

Dedryck Boyata opened the scoring early in the game. Michal Skúrąs increased the Belgian club's lead towards the end of the first half. Ukrainian player Roman Yaremchuk extended the advantage in the 57th minute. A few minutes later, Petur Petersen narrowed the gap for the home team. In the 66th minute, Yaremchuk's goal once again increased the lead substantially. Yaremchuk completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute, sealing the final score.

In the Conference League playoff round, "Brugge" will face Spanish club "Osasuna."

"Akureyri" Iceland - "Brugge" Belgium - 1:5 (0:2, 1:3) - first leg - 1:5

Goals: 0:1 - 7 Boyata, 0:2 - 45 Skúrąs, 0:3 - 57 Yaremchuk, 1:3 - 59 Petersen, 1:4 - 66 Yaremchuk, 1:5 - 75 Yaremchuk.

"Akureyri": Arason, Elisson (Steingrimsson, 71), Audunsson, Hafsteinsson (Hauksson, 84), Rodri, Steingrimsson (Seversson, 84), Petersen, Adalsteinsson, Willard (Edmundsson, 71), Arason (Sigurgeirsson, 62), Stole.

"Brugge": Mignolet, Boyata, Odoi, Sobol, Guerrero, Nielsen (Hömme, 20), Skúrąs, Vormer (Nvadiku, 46), Sinckernagel (Vermant, 62), Nussa (De Ketelaere, 62), Yaremchuk (Igor Thio, 79).

Yellow cards: Adalsteinsson (10), Odoi (41), Sinckernagel (60), Elisson (63), Edmundsson (76).

Red card: Edmundsson (90).