Main News Football news Had fallen from the stands. The Serie A match was interrupted due to an unpleasant incident

Had fallen from the stands. The Serie A match was interrupted due to an unpleasant incident

Football news Today, 11:23
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Had fallen from the stands. The Serie A match was interrupted due to an incident in the stands

The 22nd round match of Serie A between Monza and Sassuolo was halted for several minutes due to an incident involving one of the Sassuolo fans who had come to support their team.

Around the 62nd minute, the head referee received a notification from the officiating team that there was a problem in the stands. It turned out that a Sassuolo supporter had fallen from the stands, requiring immediate medical assistance.

The emergency medical team arrived promptly and began providing assistance to the fan, leading to a five-minute pause in the game. The injured fan was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

According to the latest information, the Sassuolo fan is conscious, and his condition is stable and not life-threatening.

The match concluded with a narrow 1:0 victory for the hosts. Monza is currently in the 12th position in the Serie A table, while Sassuolo occupies the 15th position.

Earlier, we reported that the 1/16 final match of the FA Cup between West Bromwich and Wolverhampton was halted due to disorder in the stands caused by supporters of both teams.

Monza Sassuolo Serie A Italy
