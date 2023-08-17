Guardiola speaks out after winning UEFA Super Cup

Manchester City manager Josep Guardiola spoke out after his side's 1-1 regular-time, 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup.

Guardiola noted that Sevilla deservedly got into the UEFA Super Cup, but in the end his team fully deserved to win. He also noted the successful actions of the goalkeeper of his team, Ederson, who saved her from defeat a couple of times.

Guardiola admitted that he sometimes felt a lack of motivation when his team often won trophies. However, this time he did not have such a feeling, and he was very happy that the team had already received a new trophy.

Interestingly, Guardiola also set a UEFA Super Cup record by winning the tournament with three different teams.

This is Manchester City's first UEFA Super Cup win in the club's history.

Interestingly, a week earlier, the “townspeople” lost in a penalty shootout in the match for the English Super Cup. Then Arsenal took the trophy.