Ghanaian forward Dwamena passed away during a match in the Albanian Superliga

The match of the 13th round of the Albanian Superliga between Partizani and Egnatia was suspended with a score of 1-1 due to the death of the guest team's forward, Raphael Dwamena.

In the 24th minute of the game, the 28-year-old striker collapsed on the field and lost consciousness. Medical personnel immediately began providing assistance, and then the ambulance took the player. The diagnosis was a heart attack. Unfortunately, Dwamena could not be saved, and he passed away on the way to the hospital.

This is so so sad. Rest in peace, Raphael Dwamena 💔pic.twitter.com/oIUN3nG5kp — Dr. George (@GeorgeAnagli) November 11, 2023

This is not the first heart attack Dwamena has experienced during a match. A similar situation occurred in 2021 during a match in the Austrian Cup between Linz and Hartberg, but the striker was saved at that time.

In the current season, Dwamena scored 12 goals in 12 matches. He was the top scorer of the Albanian championship in the current campaign. The player also participated in 8 matches for the Ghana national team.