Peterborough vs Oxford United prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024

Peterborough vs Oxford United prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024

The reciprocal semifinal match in the First League playoffs will be held on Wednesday evening at "London Road," where the local Peterborough will host Oxford United. The first leg between these teams concluded with a minimal 1-0 victory for Oxford. Here's the prediction for this encounter from the expert team at Dailysports.

Peterborough

The "Posh" finished fourth in the First League standings, accumulating 84 points in 46 matches. They trailed eight points behind Derby, who finished second in the league. It's worth noting that Peterborough hasn't been delivering satisfactory results in recent matches. In their last five encounters, they secured two wins, suffered two defeats, and settled for one draw. Regarding their home statistics, the "Posh" secured 13 victories in 23 matches, with only five losses.

Oxford United

The "Yellows from the hilltop" had a commendable season, deservedly finishing fifth in the First League standings. In 46 matches, Desmond Buckingham's team gathered 77 points, with 22 victories and 13 defeats. Oxford United lagged behind the second-place team by a considerable 15 points. In the last five rounds of the regular season, the "Us" secured three victories, suffering only one defeat. Concerning their away statistics, Oxford United secured 11 victories in 23 matches, with eight losses.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Their Head-to-Head History

  • In the current season, both teams secured significant home victories – Peterborough won 3-0 in their home fixture, while Oxford retaliated with a 5-0 victory.
  • In the last four encounters between these teams, neither side managed to score.
  • Peterborough hasn't lost to this opponent at home in their last five matches, securing three victories in the process.

Peterborough vs Oxford United Prediction

Peterborough exhibits strong performances in home matches against this opponent. While it's uncertain whether the "Posh" can secure a significant victory, they might force the match into extra time. The most optimal bet here would be "Peterborough to win with a (0) handicap" with odds at 1.60.

