The Ivory Coast national team player may continue his career in Saudi Arabia

Former Arsenal player Nicolas Pepe will become a free agent and depart Trabzonspor as his contract with the Turkish club expires in June.

According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, the Ivorian footballer has received offers from clubs in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia. However, the player himself wishes to continue his career on the European continent.

Pepe is best known for his performances with Arsenal and Lille. In the summer of 2019, Arsenal signed Pepe for €80 million. During his time with the Gunners, the Ivory Coast international (38 caps, 10 goals) played 112 matches, scoring 27 goals and providing 21 assists.

Pepe joined Trabzonspor in September as a free agent. He has scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists in 19 appearances for the Turkish club.