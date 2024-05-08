Chiffs player suspected of premeditated assault at nightclub

Kansas City Chiefs NFL player Rash Rice, accused of attacking a photographer in a nightclub, as reported by Dallas News.

According to the police report, officers responded to a call at the nightclub early Monday morning, May 6th, where they were informed of the assault. The victim of the attack was taken to the hospital, but did not sustain serious injuries.

As of yesterday, no official charges have been filed against Rice. Neither the player nor the Kansas City Chiefs have commented on the incident.

It's worth noting that police have issued an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rash Rice. According to the spokesperson for the Dallas Police, preliminary investigations indicate that two vehicles were speeding and lost control, resulting in a serious accident. A Lamborghini and a Corvette veered off the road, causing a chain reaction of collisions involving four other vehicles.

Furthermore, the individuals fled the scene because there was a weapon in their vehicle. They took the gun and bags from the cars before fleeing. The Dallas Police suspect that Rashee Rice was behind the wheel.