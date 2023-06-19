France win tough Euro 2024 qualifier

In a qualifying match for the 2024 European Championship, the French national team defeated the Greek national team with a score of 1-0 on their home turf.

The only goal was scored by Kylian Mbappe in the 55th minute.

France - Greece: 1-0 (0-0)

Goal: Mbappe, 55 (penalty) - 1-0

France: Menyan, Kounde, Upamecano, Konate, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Kamavinga, Coman (Dembele, 77), Griezmann (Nkunku, 86), Mbappe, Kolo-Muani (Giroud, 86).

Greece: Vlachimos, Bouldok, Hatzipanagis, Mavropanos, Tsimikas, Bakasetas (Retsos, 72), Mantalos, Kourbelis (Bouhalakis, 86), Siopis (Fountas, 66), Masouras (Koulouris, 71), Yakumakis (Pavlidis, 66).

Red card: Mavropanos (69).