Four players from Real Madrid's reserve and youth teams were detained by police

Those players of Real Madrid's youth team were detained by the police, and the fourth was interrogated, reports El Confidencial.

According to information, three players were taken into custody by the Spanish Civil Guard in Las Palmas on suspicion of recording and distributing videos of personal information of a sexual nature with minors. It is reported that these videos were distributed on WhatsApp among teammates.

Real Madrid also commented on the situation. They said a fourth player had also given a statement to police, which said a Castilla player and three Real Madrid C players had given a statement to the Civil Guard about the complaint. They added that as soon as all the information is known, the club will take appropriate measures.

The alleged victim's mother reported the incident to police last week, September 6, leading to an investigation and arrests. The names of the football players are not indicated, but it is reported that other football players may be involved in this situation.

We would like to add that recording a video without the consent of the victim can be punished by imprisonment from one to four years. However, if the victim is a minor, the term may increase to two to five years.