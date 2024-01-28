RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Former Manchester United goalkeeper could move to Saudi Arabia

Former Manchester United goalkeeper could move to Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 03:12
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Former Manchester United goalkeeper could move to Saudi Arabia Former Manchester United goalkeeper could move to Saudi Arabia

David de Gea left Manchester United at the end of last season, concluding his twelve-year tenure at Old Trafford. The 33-year-old player seemed prepared to sign a new contract with the club in June of last year, accepting a reduction in salary. However, the Red Devils rejected the process and instead signed a contract with Inter's Andre Onana.

Earlier, the press linked de Gea with Al-Nassr and Newcastle United. However, according to Daily Mail reports, the goalkeeper continues to negotiate with Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab, and this option is considered the most likely.

It is reported that de Gea, who played 545 matches for United, was dismissed because the team wanted the goalkeeper to be more confident in playing with his feet to initiate attacks. Although Onana, signed for £47.2 million, is more technically experienced, there remains an open question about whether the Premier League club made a mistake by letting the Spanish player leave.

Last season, de Gea won the Premier League's "Golden Glove," keeping his goal intact in seventeen matches, and Erik ten Hag's team finished third in the division. It was the second time the Spaniard received the award, following his success in the 2017/18 season when he kept eighteen clean sheets.

As De Gea is a free agent, he is not bound by the January transfer window. After more than six months without a club, the former United player may need to regain form. However, Al-Shabab's next game is only scheduled for mid-February, providing an opportunity for the Spanish goalkeeper to acclimatize and potentially start in the lineup immediately.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Al-Shabab Premier League England Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp Football news Today, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp
The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team Football news Yesterday, 17:27 The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team
BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season Football news Yesterday, 16:30 BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season
Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th Boxing News Yesterday, 15:58 Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th
The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury Football news Yesterday, 15:31 The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury
Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham Football news 26 jan 2024, 16:59 Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:01 CONFIRMED. Galatasaray defender signs contract with Bayern Football news Today, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp Football news Today, 03:12 Former Manchester United goalkeeper could move to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 02:28 Is Xavi's replacement ready yet? Bologna coach speaks out about move to Barcelona Basketball news Today, 01:57 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 01:32 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Yesterday, 17:27 The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team Football news Yesterday, 17:26 Xavi will leave Barcelona, Rakitic is sought after by Saudi clubs. Daily Digest for Januаry 27 Basketball news Yesterday, 17:05 The Milwaukee Bucks have officially appointed a new coach Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Nigeria, thanks to Lookman brace, defeated Cameroon and advanced to the quarterfinals of the AFCON
Sport Predictions
Football Today Australia vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today West Bromwich – Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Celta Vigo vs Girona prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today QPR – Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Watford vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Norwich prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Tajikistan vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Newport vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024