David de Gea left Manchester United at the end of last season, concluding his twelve-year tenure at Old Trafford. The 33-year-old player seemed prepared to sign a new contract with the club in June of last year, accepting a reduction in salary. However, the Red Devils rejected the process and instead signed a contract with Inter's Andre Onana.

Earlier, the press linked de Gea with Al-Nassr and Newcastle United. However, according to Daily Mail reports, the goalkeeper continues to negotiate with Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab, and this option is considered the most likely.

It is reported that de Gea, who played 545 matches for United, was dismissed because the team wanted the goalkeeper to be more confident in playing with his feet to initiate attacks. Although Onana, signed for £47.2 million, is more technically experienced, there remains an open question about whether the Premier League club made a mistake by letting the Spanish player leave.

Last season, de Gea won the Premier League's "Golden Glove," keeping his goal intact in seventeen matches, and Erik ten Hag's team finished third in the division. It was the second time the Spaniard received the award, following his success in the 2017/18 season when he kept eighteen clean sheets.

As De Gea is a free agent, he is not bound by the January transfer window. After more than six months without a club, the former United player may need to regain form. However, Al-Shabab's next game is only scheduled for mid-February, providing an opportunity for the Spanish goalkeeper to acclimatize and potentially start in the lineup immediately.