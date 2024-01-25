Following failed with Mukiele, Bayern has shifted focus to another French defender

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 13:58
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
The Bavarian club is reportedly in talks with Galatasaray's French right-back Sacha Boey, according to information from Fabrizio Romano sources in Turkey.

Representatives from the Munich club are currently in Istanbul, engaging in negotiations with the Turkish team. The initial offer from the German champions amounted to 15 million euros, including various bonuses.

Boey, a 23-year-old defender, has been playing for Galatasaray since 2021, with the Istanbul club acquiring him from Rennes for a modest sum (around 1.15 million euros). In total, the Frenchman has participated in 83 matches for Galatasaray, scoring four goals.

During the current season, Boey has played 31 matches in various competitions, registering two precise strikes. Formerly, Boey, who is versatile and can also play on the left side of defense, represented various youth teams for France.

In January, Bayern Munich attempted to sign Kieran Trippier from Newcastle and Nordi Mukiele from PSG, but negotiations for both players were unsuccessful.

