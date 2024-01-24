The director of Bayern Munich has disclosed the outcome of negotiations regarding Trippier

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 14:49
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
The Sporting Director of Bayern Munich Christoph Freund has revealed that the negotiations for the acquisition of defender Kieran Trippier from Newcastle were not successful.

Earlier, Newcastle rejected two offers for the English defender. It was reported that the Munich club was preparing a third offer. There were also indications that the defender had reached an agreement with Bayern on the terms of a personal contract.

“Kieran Trippier deal is off. We only do what we are 100% convinced of” said Freund.

Trippier moved to Newcastle in the winter of 2022 from Atletico Madrid for €14 million. In the current season, the right-back has played in 28 matches for Newcastle in all competitions, contributing eight assists.

In January, Bayern strengthened their defense with Eric Dier from Tottenham and held negotiations with PSG and France national team defender Nordi Mukiele, which also did not yield success.

